NewsMusic News

FLO team up with Missy Elliott on new single ‘Fly Girl’

The track features an original verse from the legendary rapper

By Sophie Williams
FLO band
Credit: Conor Cunningham

FLO have shared a vibrant new single – listen to ‘Fly Girl’ below.

Ahead of its full release, a teaser of the song went viral on TikTok earlier this week. ‘Fly Girl’ samples Missy Elliott‘s 2002 hit ‘Work Hit’, as the London trio rework the song’s widely-known refrain.

“If you a fly girl, get your nails done, get a pedicure, get your hair did,” FLO sing over a high-octane beat produced by MNEK. “See you telling me I’m pretty but it’s obvious, I don’t need a man to tell me where the party is.”

Advertisement

“’Fly Girl’ is all about confidence, good vibes and feeling your best. It’s a lively, feel good song that still incorporates clever lyrics and fire vocals, if we do say so ourselves,” said the band. “It’s quite literally a perfect fusion of old school meets modern day R&B, with a nod to and feature from the original fly girl Missy Elliott herself. We love it and are so happy to be putting out a song that can hopefully make whoever plays it feel confident and most importantly, fly.”

Watch the accompanying video below:

The track also features an original verse from Missy, who co-signed FLO last year after the release of their debut single, ‘Cardboard Box’.

“Working with FLO has been nothing less than amazing,” said the legendary rapper and producer. “I remember a few of their fans sent me clips of their performances, and I immediately felt the authentic 90’s vibe. I loved the fact they all sang lead so well – great vocal control – so when I was asked to be a part of the ‘Fly Girl’ record, it was a no brainer. They used the inspiration from my song ‘Work It’, and I felt they did it justice. I enjoyed it and I believe they have a long, great career ahead of them,” she said.

Elsewhere, FLO – who appeared on the cover of NME earlier this year – will play their first-ever UK headline show on March 30 at London’s HERE at Outernet, followed by a date at New Century Hall in Manchester on April 3.

Advertisement

Later that month, the BRIT Rising Star winners will head to the US and Canada for a string of headline shows, before appearing at Glastonbury, TRNSMT Festival, and Wireless Festival this summer. Head here to see their full list of tour dates and to buy tickets.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement