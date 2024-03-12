FLO share sensual new single ‘Walk Like This’

FLO have shared their sensual new single ‘Walk Like This’, marking their first release of the year.

The track opens with the footsteps of a powerful strut which then leads into the trio – comprised of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer – singing “There’s a reason I walk like this / My baby, he be lovin’ on this / When he do it, he be workin’ that shit / And every night he got me wantin’ more of it,” embracing their sensuality and womanhood like never before.

Speaking about the creation of the track in a press release, FLO shared: “We made ‘Walk Like This’ with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Kabba, Relyt, Talay Riley and Ashton Sellars.”

They continued: “It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat and for the certified lover girl in us all. It’s okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty and adds that extra sway to your walk. It’s full of energy, good vibes and we love it!

‘Walk Like This’ marks the pop trio’s first release of 2024, following their 2023 EP ‘3 Of Us‘ and their 2023 Missy Elliot featuring single ‘Fly Girl‘.

In a four-star review of their live show in London back in March, NME shared: “FLO are always admirably on point, laying down each set piece with a nerdish level of care. The group wrap up with a gorgeously, purposefully pared down rendition of ‘Cardboard Box’, doubling down on the notion that stars of their magnitude understand when their own brightness might eclipse the thing they’ve set out to achieve.”

In other news, FLO are set to perform at this year’s editions of Coachella and Governers Ball in Queens, New York.