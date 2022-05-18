Listen to Florence + The Machine’s cover of The Stooges’ ‘Search And Destroy’

Florence + The Machine have shared their new cover of The Stooges’ ‘Search And Destroy’ – you can hear their acoustic rendition of the track below.

The cover features on the newly released deluxe version of the Florence Welch-led band’s fifth studio album ‘Dance Fever’, which arrived last week.

As well as previously unreleased acoustic versions of the tracks ‘Cassandra’, ‘Free’, ‘Morning Elvis’ and ‘My Love’, this new version of ‘Dance Fever’ includes a cover of The Stooges’ ‘Search And Destroy’.

Originally released in 1973 by the Iggy Pop-led band, you can listen to Florence + The Machine’s acoustic take on ‘Search And Destroy’ below.

Florence + The Machine are currently in a race with Kendrick Lamar for this week’s Number One album in the UK.

According to the Official Charts Company, Welch and her band appear to be the favourites to clinch the top spot – though Lamar’s ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ is the most-streamed album in the UK this week.

Welch is credited on the ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ track ‘We Cry Together’ as it samples the Florence + The Machine track ‘June’.

Florence + The Machine will embark on a UK and European arena tour in November. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

November

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin