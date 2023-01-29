Florence Pugh to release original music this year thanks to new Zach Braff film

Florence Pugh has revealed plans to release original music later this year, with at least one new set to appear in Zach Braff’s upcoming film A Good Person.

Years ago, Pugh uploaded a string of acoustic covers to YouTube as Flossie Rose. More recently, she teamed up with Harry Styles to sing ‘With You All The Time’, which featured on the soundtrack to Don’t Worry Darling.

In a new interview with Vogue‘s podcast The Run-Through, Pugh said (via Paper Mag): “I’ve actually got music being released this year. I wrote music for [A Good Person] and that’s been a whole exciting experience that I’ve been desperate to do for years.”

“[Music] is one of those things that can mean so much to you, and the less you do it, the less confidence you have and you end up losing your heart in it,” Pugh continued. “For years I was so scared of how to do it. And eventually, this opportunity arose and I read Zach’s script and I said ‘I’ve been inspired to write a song.’ And we put them in the movie.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s The Cultural Life last year, Pugh said she “would have put money on being a singer songwriter way before being an actor”, before revealing she thought she could write a full album after rediscovering her confidence with music.

A Good Person is set to be released later this year. A synopsis reads: “Allison (Pugh) is a young woman with a wonderful fiancé, a blossoming career, and supportive family and friends. However, her world crumbles in the blink of an eye when she survives an unimaginable tragedy, emerging from recovery with an opioid addiction and unresolved grief.

“In the following years, she forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward.”

Speaking about Pugh in A Good Person, Braff told Collider: “Florence Pugh’s performance in the movie, I know I’m biased, but it’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see. I’m not overselling it. It’s a dramedy. It’s her going toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman.

“I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she’s maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actresses working. This performance she gives is unbelievable.”

“The movie we made together was probably one of my favourite experiences,’ Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar. “It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do. I feel like I am now getting into this groove in my career, where I’m knowing what I can take, what I give, and what I will not accept any more.”

Pugh is also set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s star-studded Oppenheimer and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two.