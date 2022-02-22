Florence + The Machine share clip of new music

Florence + The Machine have shared a clip of new music over on TikTok – you can listen to it below.

It comes after the band updated their website and confirmed their forthcoming return earlier today (February 22).

Their website shows fifteen cards, one of which is the ‘King’ card, which was sent out to fans. The remaining fourteen are currently face-down. When clicking on the ‘King’ card, a message encourages fans to sign up to the band’s mailing list.

On Twitter this evening, Welch shared a picture of herself in the middle of the card marked ‘King’ with the caption, “Something’s coming.”

Later, on Instagram, another post followed saying that a new song was expected “tomorrow”. This was accompanied by a clip thought to be from the song’s new video.

You can see these posts and listen to the short clip of new music on TikTok below:

A new album from the band would be their first since 2018’s ‘High As Hope’. In 2020, a new song called ‘Light Of Love’ was shared, and then last year, they unveiled new track ‘Call Me Cruella’, taken from 2021 Disney movie Cruella.

They are also set to make their live comeback this summer, playing a host of European headline festival sets. Welch and her band will headline Norway’s Øya, Finland’s Flow and Madrid’s Mad Cool. No UK dates have been announced yet.

Elsewhere, it was recently confirmed that Welch will score a new Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature,” Welch said of the new project in a statement.

“Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”