Florence + The Machine tease comeback with ‘Chapter 1’ cards sent to fans

Florence + The Machine are teasing an imminent comeback, sending letters and cards to fans marked ‘Chapter 1’.

Florence Welch and co. released their last album, ‘High As Hope’, in 2018. In 2020, a new song called ‘Light Of Love’ was shared, and then last year, they unveiled new track ‘Call Me Cruella’, taken from 2021 Disney movie Cruella.

This weekend, a Florence + The Machine fan account on Twitter has shared photos of teasers sent to a fan in the post, which you can see below.

The teaser comes in the form of a pink envelope, which features the writing: “Florence + The Machine: Chapter 1,” while inside is a playing card with Florence on the front, and the word “KING.”

Chapter 1

King Coming soon… (Via Lillie Eiger) pic.twitter.com/UDJkQgLvz5 — The Florence + the Machine Fan Club (@FATMFanClub) February 20, 2022

Chapter 1 ❤️‍🔥 @florencemachine pic.twitter.com/hYWG0eugci — IndiePrince: Lana Del Rey & Florence + the Machine (@theindieprince) February 20, 2022

Florence + The Machine are set to make their live comeback this summer, playing a host of European headline festival sets.

Welch and her band will headline Norway’s Øya, Finland’s Flow and Madrid’s Mad Cool. No UK dates have been announced yet.

Elsewhere, it was recently confirmed that Welch will score a new Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature,” Welch said of the new project in a statement.

“Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Earlier this year, Welch marked seven years of sobriety and sent a message of strength to fans who may be struggling.

“I am 7 years sober today. I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling. If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand,” she wrote.

“The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don’t give up. We are going to need you on the other side.”