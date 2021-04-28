Florence + The Machine‘s Florence Welch is set to score a new Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

Alongside original music and lyrics from Welch, the new musical is also set to feature music from Thomas Bartlett, who records music as Doveman. It will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature,” Welch said of the new project in a statement.

Advertisement

“Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Welch’s last music release was 2020 track ‘Light Of Love’, which was originally set to feature on her last album ‘High As Hope’. All funds from the single went towards frontline NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reviewing ‘High As Hope’ upon its release in 2018, NME wrote: “More organic and natural, this is Florence laid bare. Free of too many bells, whistles and a contrived sense of scale, she’s free to be herself more so than ever before.

“Stripped to the bare bones of her soul and the sentiment, her truth shines – and there’s a beauty in that. The only thing holding it back is a lack of risk, but there’s still so much comfort in the familiar.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Welch marked seven years of sobriety and sent a message of strength to fans who may be struggling.

“I am 7 years sober today. I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling. If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand,” she wrote.

“The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don’t give up. We are going to need you on the other side.”