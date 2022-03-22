Flow G shush haters on new motivational anthem ‘Praning’

Filipino rapper Flow G has released his newest track, titled ‘Praning’.

The motivational anthem arrived yesterday (March 21) on all major streaming platforms. On the single, the artist dismisses hate from naysayers by opening up on his hard work to reach his dreams.

“Sumang-ayon ka man sa akin o hindi / Kung ano’ng meron ako ay hindi ko hiningi / Pagod, puyat, dugo, pawis bago makuha ‘yung nais / Kumilos ako, ‘di lang basta humiling (Agree with me or not / I didn’t just ask for what I have / Exhaustion, sleepless nights, blood, sweat, before I got what I want / I didn’t beg, I worked for it),” he sings on the chorus.

Meanwhile, the accompanying music video, directed by Roldan Ocampo, sees the Ex Batallion member inside a studio while performing the track.

‘Praning’ is Flow G’s second release of the year, following his single ‘Batugan’ which arrived in January. He also appeared on rap group O.C. Dawgs’ single ‘Pagmamahal Mo Lang’ last month.

In 2021, the rapper collaborated with fellow Ex Battalion member JRoa on ‘Hanggat Maaari’. It was followed by ‘Ibong Adarna’ with Gloc 9, which won the Hip-Hop Song of the Year award at the Wish Music Awards. He also released two solo tracks – ‘G Wolf’ and ‘Ebeb’.