Watch FML’s music video for the trilingual track ‘Call You Mine’ featuring Seachains and Nhật Hoàng

Malaysian R&B duo FML has released a new trilingual track featuring Vietnamese rappers and Def Jam SEA artists Seachains and Nhật Hoàng titled ‘Call You Mine’.

The track, which was released today (January 14) on major streaming platforms, features English, Malay and Vietnamese lyrics written by all four artists. A music video was also released, which features FML riding around Kuala Lumpur while Seachains and Nhật Hoàng show off the cityscapes of Vietnam together.

“Just like an angel falling down / Can you take me to your house now / I’m on my way on the downtown,” Nhật Hoàng raps in his verse as he confidently flows between Viet and English and the camera switches between FML striking confident poses and Seachains vibing to the beat in a car.

Watch the music video for ‘Call You Mine’ below.

While FML have never met their collaborators in the flesh, their label Faithful Music suggested that Fahimi Rahmat and Mal Hamka collaborate with Vietnamese artists while the duo were aiming to break out of their artistic comfort zone.

“At first, we just wanted to sing the entire song ourselves. But then we thought it wouldn’t be a bad idea to get out of our comfort zone and bring a new vibe to our work,” Rahmat shared in a press release. “Truthfully, we did not expect it to reach Vietnam. Seachains and Nhật Hoàng are very popular over there so we were honoured that they wanted to collaborate with us”.

“When we heard the verse they wrote, we were stunned! We honestly did not expect it to sound so good.”

SeaChains and Nhật Hoàng also spoke about their contributions to the track. The rapper shared that the inspiration for his verse actually came from his best friend’s romantic adventures, saying, “At first, the guy just wanted a ‘one-night stand’ with the girl but it backfired and he actually fell in love with her. That moment made them both fall in love with each other.”

Nhật Hoàng added, “I’m telling a story about how the boy and girl enjoyed their time together. When I passed by Seachains’ room and heard the demo, I knew it was going to be special. This was where I expressed that I wanted to jump on this track.”

FML made their major-label debut in July 2020 with the single ‘Payung Terjun’ featuring Faithful Music label owner and acclaimed singer-songwriter Faizal Tahir. The duo would go on to release ‘Caramu’, later that year before releasing two more singles in 2021, ‘Dhikr Trap’ and ‘Sepertiga’.