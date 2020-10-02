Foals announce new remix album ‘Collected Reworks Vol. III’

Foals have announced a new remix album, ‘Collected Reworks Vol. III’, which will be released next week.

The record will feature reworkings of tracks from across the band’s discography by artists and producers including Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Four Tet (under his real name Kieran Hebden) and more.

‘Vol. III’ features three brand new mixes of Foals’ songs – Paul Woolford’s remix of ‘My Number’, Tomos’ take on ‘Into The Surf’ and Joe Corti’s spin on ‘Dreaming Of’. The rest of the album is made up of mixes sourced from the band’s archives, many of which have been previously unavailable on streaming services.

The record will be released next Friday (October 9) and will be celebrated with a Lockdown After Party on Instagram Live at 10pm BST on the same day. The following week (October 13), Foals will also take part in a Reddit AMA on the subreddit Indieheads.

The first volume in the series arrived in June 2020, with the second instalment following a month later. The whole collection will be released as a triple-vinyl box set on October 10 to mark National Album Day.

The tracklist for ‘Collected Reworks Vol. III’ is as follows:

‘My Number’ (extended) – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

‘Give It All’ – Lindstrøm

‘Miami’ – diskJokke

‘Dreaming Of’ – Joe Corti

‘Balloons’ – Kieran Hebden

‘Olympic Airways’ – Supermayer

‘My Number’ – Paul Woolford

‘Spanish Sahara’ – Mount Kimbie

‘Bad Habit’ – Voyeur

‘Into The Surf’ – Tomos

‘My Number’ – Trophy Wife

‘Tron’ – Kieran Hebden

‘Late Night’ – Koreless

‘Give It All’ – Clint Mansell

Meanwhile, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakkis recently collaborated with Camelphat on their track ‘Hypercolour’. The two parties released a video for the song in July, which was co-directed by the singer alongside filmmaker Kit Monteith.