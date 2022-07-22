Foals create their own “one-of-a-kind” bike in aid of mental health charity

Foals have created their own one-of-a-kind bike in aid of the Mental Health Foundation – find all the details on how to win it below.

The Oxford band’s drummer and avid cyclist Jack Bevan joined forces with top UK cycle manufacturer Brompton to create the “Foals-themed” bike, which was handbuilt in London.

“Using Brompton’s renowned folding C Line frame as a basis, Jack customised the design using his own choice of additional components, including a Brookes Cambium saddle as well as the stylish, high-performance tan wall tyres provided by Schwalbe,” an official listing reads.

“It was then completed with a detailed visual design which adapts elements from the ‘Life Is Yours’ album aesthetic to adorn the bike in a way that’s utterly distinctive.”

To be in with a chance of winning the bike, fans are required to enter a Crowdfunder raffle for either £5 (one ticket), £10 (three tickets) or £20 (eight tickets). You can buy yours here until August 25.

All money raised will go to the Mental Health Foundation. See a preview image of the bike below.

“I’m so pleased that we have collaborated with Brompton on a one-off Foals bike for the Mental Health Foundation,” Bevan said in a statement.

“I have been riding a Brompton for years and I love their bikes so it’s been very cool to make something unique with them, especially when we can raise money for a very good cause.”

Brompton has previously made bespoke bikes with the likes of Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers and LCD Soundsystem.

Foals are set to headline Latitude 2022 tomorrow night (July 23). Next January, the trio will embark on an intimate UK tour.

Speaking to NME recently at Mad Cool 2022, Jack Bevan said that the group’s live show “feels really exciting at the moment” following the release of their joyous seventh record ‘Life Is Yours’ last month.

“It feels really nice having these lighter, dancier, poppy songs because we never had problems in the past with the end of the set,” he explained.

“All of the heavier, more intense ones have always slotted in to make a really good end of set. It’s the first half of the set in the past where we haven’t had enough of those lighter, dancier songs.”