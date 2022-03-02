Foals win Best Music Video at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for ‘Wake Me Up’

Foals’ ‘Wake Me Up’ has won Best Music Video at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 this evening (March 2).

‘Wake Me Up’ triumphed over clips by Billie Eilish (‘Happier Than Ever’), Lil Nas X (‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’), Taylor Swift (‘All Too Well – The Short Film’) and Wet Leg (‘Chaise Longue’) for the win.

“We just want to say thank you so much to this guy Dave East who directed it, everyone who danced in it and everyone who loves our band,” Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis said on the podium while collecting the award from Dick & Dom.

“Thank you so much,” he added. “We keep on going, keep on going.”

Watch the winning video, directed by Dave East, here:

‘Wake Me Up’ was the first single from the British rock band’s upcoming seventh studio album ‘Life Is Yours’, which will be their first as a trio and is due for release June 17. The song was followed by the single ‘2am’ in February 2022.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 marks the show’s return to the O2 Academy Brixton after a year off due to the pandemic. The ongoing ceremony, which is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr right, saw performances from Sam Fender, Griff and Sigrid. Bring Me The Horizon will close the show.

