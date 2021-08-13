Folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith has died

Nanci Griffith, the folk artist best known for the classic hit ‘From A Distance’, has died.

The singer’s management confirmed her death in a statement this afternoon (August 13), but did not specify a cause, according to The Guardian. She was 68.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment added in a statement.

Griffith, who came of age in the mid-70s folk scene in and around Austin, Texas, was renowned for classics such as ‘Love At The Five And Dime’ and ‘Outbound Plane’.

She was also known for her recording of ‘From A Distance’, from her 1987 album ‘Lone Star State Of Mind’, which went on to become a popular Bette Midler cover.

Don McLean was one of the first to pay tribute to the late singer describing her as “a lovely person.”

He added: “I worked with her on a TV special we did for PBS TV and on that show, we sang two duets. They were ‘And I Love You So’ and ‘Raining In My Heart’.

“I never heard anyone sing harmony in a more beautiful way. We should have done an album together. At this taping in Austin, Texas she brought her father to see it. I really loved her spirit it was warm and loving and I’m really sorry to hear she has gone.”

Griffith’s work became increasingly political with age, openly criticising George W Bush and supporting Barack Obama.

She described her 2012 record ‘Intersection’ as “a protest album”. It was her last album before she retired in 2013.