Follow Nathanie around her native Kuching in bite-sized ‘Who Do I Call?’ music video

Malaysian singer-songwriter Nathanie has released a bite-sized music video for her 2021 single ‘Who Do I Call?’.

Originally released in January 2021, ‘Who Do I Call?’ sees Nathanie reeling from a recent break-up, singing about keeping her distance as she navigates conflicting desires.

“Calculating all the aftermath / Now we’re nemeses / A menace in my mind / But protagonist in all my dreams / Concealing all my doubts / I need healing in this drought / I’ve been singing / To the ceiling / Learning how to live without you,” she sings.

The video, released yesterday (January 10), shows Nathanie paying a visit to neighbourhood shops in her hometown of Kuching, Sarawak. A humble barbershop and an antiques store take center-stage as Nathanie restlessly wanders around with balloons and a suitcase in hand.

Watch the 70-second video for ‘Who Do I Call?’, directed by Samuel Wong, below.

The music video for ‘Who Do I Call?’ follows up Nathanie’s recent singles ‘Yellow’, ‘Emma’ and ‘Paper’.

All four singles are described as “episodes” on Nathanie’s YouTube page, with two more scheduled for imminent release. ‘Funny Life’ looks set to premiere on January 21, and ‘Day Ones’ on February 4. There’s no indication if all tracks will be collected as a project in future.

Nathanie is part of the group SZN, together with Los Angeles-based musician Zco and Indian guitarist Sanaan. They released their six-track debut EP called ‘Sanaan, Zco & Nathanie Present… SZN’ in January 2021.

Nathanie – full name Nathanie Ngu – made her debut with the single ‘Paris’ in 2019. Last year, she competed as an Asia-Pacific finalist in Vans Musicians Wanted, though she lost to South Korean trumpeter Q The Trumpet.