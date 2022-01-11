Fontaines D.C. have shared details of their third album ‘Skinty Fia’, alongside the release of its first single ‘Jackie Down The Line’ and an upcoming tour schedule.

The Irish band last week teased that new music was coming today (January 11) at 6pm with a link to a video displaying an image emblazoned with the album’s title. ‘Skinty Fia’ has now been confirmed for release on April 22.

First single ‘Jackie Down The Line’ comes with a video directed by Hugh Mulhern that stars multidisciplinary artist, MC, dancer and choreographer Blackhaine. Watch below.

The group will also give the single its live debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tomorrow (January 12).

It follows the band performing new song ‘I Love You’ during their headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace in October.

‘Skinty Fia’ is Fontaines D.C.’s first album since 2020’s ‘A Hero’s Death’, which followed their 2019 debut ‘Dogrel’. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.

‘Skinty Fia’ tracklist:

01. ‘In ár gCroíthe go deo’

02. ‘Big Shot’

03. ‘How Cold Love Is’

04. ‘Jackie Down The Line’

05. ‘Bloomsday’

06. ‘Roman Holiday’

07. ‘The Couple Across The Way’

08. ‘Skinty Fia’

09. ‘I Love You’

10. ‘Nabokov’

The news also comes with details of a spring/summer Fontaines D.C. tour in support of their new album.

Fontaines D.C. 2022 tour dates:

MARCH

20 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

23 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

25 – Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

27 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

28 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

APRIL

01 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

02 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

04 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

05 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

09 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

10 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

11 – Paris, France @ Olympia

21 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club #

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar #

25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar #

30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom #

MAY

02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix #

05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #

06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre #

07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #

10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#

13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater #

JUNE

03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

10 – Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’neuch

11 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

12 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Feld

15 – Athens, Greece @ Release Athens Festival

17 – Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

18 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

20 – Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

29 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

JULY 2022

02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens

03 – Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens

06 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival

08 – Lytham St Annes, UK @ Lytham Festival (w/ The Strokes)

09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

14-17 – Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues

15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park (w/ Sam Fender)

AUGUST

12-14 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

19-20 – Aérodrome Guéret Saint-Laurent, France @ Check In Party

20 – Charleville Mezieres, France @ Cabaret Vert

25 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine

27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

Fontaines D.C. told NME last September that they were readying the release of their third album after they finished recording it in March 2021.

“The third album is really good,” bassist Conor Deegan III said. “We all thought the songs were quite poppy. We thought we’d got this sound that was finally the sound that we wanted to get across the songs, which we thought was quite poppy.

“We showed them to our manager, and he said, ‘Lads, this is the darkest shit you’ve ever written!’ And we were like, ‘What? What are you talking about? This bass melody is catchy, this vocal melody is catchy’. He was just like, ‘No, this is extremely dark’. So there you go!”