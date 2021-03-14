Fontaines D.C. have finished mixing their third album, the band’s bassist Conor Deegan has revealed.

The Irish punks released second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ last July, just over a year after their 2019 debut ‘Dogrel’ came out.

In a new Reddit AMA, bassist Conor Deegan revealed that work on a third album is almost finished, promising “it’s a good one”.

As part of the Q&A, a fan asked the band: “You guys released two of the best records of 2019 and 2020… I hope you win and get all the accolades you deserve. What’s in store for the next record? You guys already recording?”

In response, Deegan wrote: “We just finished mixing the next record last week, sounding really great. It’s funny because we were so swept up with touring when we were writing a hero’s death, I think we only got a sense of what that record really is now.

“But with this one we were really well rested and present mentally for writing it, so the music really reflects that. Can’t wait to put it out, it’s a good one.”

Reviewing second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ upon its release last summer, NME wrote: “Arriving just a little more than 12 months after ‘Dogrel’, their five-star instant classic of a debut album, ‘A Hero’s Death’ doesn’t depict the Dubliners attempting to emulate that debut album.

“Instead, it finds the band investigating their meteoric rise and the punishing, never-ending tour that followed, sifting through the fragmented pieces that remain.”

Away from music, the band have sponsored a new away kit from Dublin-based football club Bohemians to support a homelessness charity.

The band’s name appears on the front of the new shirt, with 15% of proceeds going to Focus Ireland. “A football club and music and a band can give people a sense of place and you want to have pride in your place,” drummer Tom Coll said of the campaign.