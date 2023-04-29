NewsMusic News

Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett shares new single ‘Dead And Gone’

“My hometown was an odd mix of luxury paradise and working-class grit and continues to be a bottomless pit of lyrical inspiration"

By Anagricel Duran
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters performs onstage during Reel To Reel: They Called Us Outlaws at The GRAMMY Museum on December 05, 2022. Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters performs onstage during Reel To Reel: They Called Us Outlaws at The GRAMMY Museum on December 05, 2022. Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Foo Fighters‘ guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared his latest single ‘Dead and Gone’ from his forthcoming solo album.

The track, written in 2020 during the pandemic and recorded with producer Jaren Johnston of the Cadillac Three in Nashville, features Charlie Worsham on dobro and Tom Bukovac on guitar.

Shiflett shared that the song is an ode to the characters and character of his Santa Barbara hometown.

Advertisement

“My hometown was an odd mix of luxury paradise and working-class grit and continues to be a bottomless pit of lyrical inspiration,” he said. “Sad to say there’s been more than a few friends who’ve left us too soon, so there are lots of stories there, kind of a lost generation.”

A full new solo album, recorded with producer Jaren Johnston, is set for release later this year via Snakefarm.

Shiflett released two NEW songs, ‘Born & Raised’ and ‘Long, Long Year’, in 2022, which were his first new solo releases since his 2019 album ‘Hard Lessons’.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently announced their 11th album ‘But Here We Are’ and shared its first single ‘Rescue’. This will be the band’s first album since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

‘But Here We Are’ is set for release on June 2

Advertisement

Shiflett will play a long run of gigs with Foo Fighters this year, including appearances at Sonic Temple, Boston CallingBonnaroo and the Harley Davidson Homecoming. They will  return to Europe to play Rock Am Ring and Rock Am Park in Germany on June 2 and 4 respectively.

These shows will be the band’s first live appearances since the pair of tribute concerts held in London and LA for late drummer Taylor Hawkinswho was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia in March 2022. He was 50-years-old.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement