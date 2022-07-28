Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett shares bittersweet new solo single, ‘Long, Long Year’

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared a new solo single, ‘Long, Long Year’ – listen to it below.

Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, the track features bassist Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs) and drummer Julian Doro (Eagles of Death Metal, The Whigs) among other musicians.

It was produced by the Grammy-winning Vance Powell, who’s previously worked with the likes of Jack White and his side project band The Dead Weather.

Speaking about how the emotional, country-tinged song came about, Shiflett explained: “I spent a lot of time alone at my studio in LA during the first part of the lockdown just woodshedding tunes.

“The line ‘It’s been a long, long year‘ was rattling around my head for obvious reasons, but I framed it as a love song.”

The musician said that he then recorded his first solo material since his 2019 album, ‘Hard Lessons’, during a trip to Nashville in March 2021.

“I hadn’t done much traveling post-COVID lockdown so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know,” Shiflett went on.

“In true Nashville style we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours.”

He continued: “Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point. Next day we did some overdubs and Sierra [Hull] came in and added mandolin and harmony vocals on ‘Long, Long Year’ and the tracks started coming together.”

Details of a potential new solo record have not yet been confirmed.

‘Long, Long Year’ marks the first music from a member of Foo Fighters since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, in March. Last month, Dave Grohl made a surprise return to the stage during Paul McCartney’s headline set at Glastonbury 2022.

Foo Fighters will host the two-night ‘Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ this September in London (September 3) and Los Angeles (27).

The band’s latest and 10th studio studio effort, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, came out in February 2021.