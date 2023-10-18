Foo Fighters confirmed for ‘Saturday Night Live’ return this month

Foo Fighters have been confirmed to perform for Saturday Night Live later this month.

Last night (October 17), Saturday Night Live took to social media to confirm its guest host and musical guests for the October 28 episode, marking the Foo Fighters’ first performance on the show since November 2020.

The October 28 episode will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

October 28! Nate Bargatze hosts with musical guest Foo Fighters! pic.twitter.com/c9snDzWodj — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 17, 2023

Foo Fighters’ October 28 performance on Saturday Night Live will mark their first time on the show since November 2020. The band were slated to perform in May, but had their episode cut due to the since-ended WGA Hollywood writers’ strike.

Foo Fighters will be the third musical guest to perform on the show since its return post-strike last week. The return episode last week was hosted by Pete Davidson and featured Ice Spice as performer, while this week’s episode is being hosted and performed by Bad Bunny.

The band made their return with their 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’ in June, marking their first record since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. That album scored them a glowing five-star review from Ali Shutler for NME.

Shutler wrote: “‘But Here We Are’ is a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss. It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond. Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music.”

They also returned to the road for an extensive run of shows and festival headline sets, as well as an emotional secret performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.