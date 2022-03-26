Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, according to a statement from the band. He was 50 years old.

The band announced the news in a statement on social media on March 25. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Born in Dallas, Texas on February 17, 1972, Taylor Hawkins played in the band Sylvia before joining the touring band of Alanis Morissette. He joined the Foo Fighters in 1997. He also led the band Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders and formed the side project The Birds of Satan in 2014.

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America and were due to play Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25.

This is a developing story.