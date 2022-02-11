Foo Fighters have shared the video for their recent song from the new Fraggle Rock revival series – you can watch it below.

Dave Grohl and co. released ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ last month as part of the official soundtrack to Apple TV+’s Back To The Rock, which features guest stars such as Ed Helms (The Office) and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live).

Arriving yesterday (February 10), the official visuals for the track see the band performing in a packed-out venue as Uncle Traveling Matt invades the stage. The gig footage is interspersed with shots of other muppets in various locations.

Later, Uncle Traveling Matt takes over from the Foos’ Rami Jaffee on the keys during the ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ breakdown. “I’ve got this,” the character says before Jaffee shoves him out of the way.

Embracing his role as a new Foos member, the Fraggle explorer also shreds on Grohl’s guitar and thanks the crowd for their cheers and applause. “Now get off the stage!” Matt tells the group.

“Fraggles + Foo Fighters = the rock supergroup we never knew we needed,” an official description reads. Tune in here:

Foo Fighters’ 10th studio album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, came out back in February 2021. The band are set to showcase the record on a run of UK stadium shows, which includes a two-night billing at the London Stadium in June.

Meanwhile, the Foos’ new horror-comedy movie STUDIO 666 will arrive in cinemas on February 25. An official trailer was released last month.

Directed by BJ McDonnell, the upcoming film will follow Foo Fighters as they move into a mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record a new album.

“Yep…we actually went and made a big, loud, bloody horror movie. Because…why the hell not?” Grohl explained of the project.