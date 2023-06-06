Foo Fighters share message pointing to surprise Glastonbury 2023 set

Foo Fighters have shared a message which seems to suggest that they are the elusive secret band set to play Glastonbury 2023 as ‘The Churnups’.

The band, who just released their acclaimed new album ‘But Here We Are‘, were one of several acts rumoured to be performing under the moniker The Churnups on the opening Friday of Glasto, with Pulp also tipped to be making a surprise appearance.

The full Glastonbury 2023 line-up and stage times detailed that The Churnups would be performing at 6.15pm on the Friday of the festival, playing on the Pyramid Stage before Royal Blood and a headline set from Arctic Monkeys.

Now however, Glasto-goers widely believe Dave Grohl and co to be the band in question, due to the wording of a new message from the frontman in which he mentions “churning up” emotions.

“Hey, it’s been a while,” his message on social media began. “Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us.

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see you your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it bring me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together.

“Because we’ve always done this together, time and time again.”

The return of Foos to Worthy Farm would come after Grohl made a surprise cameo during Paul McCartney’s headline set last year, and follows on from the band topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage in 2017.

They’re currently neck and neck in the race for the UK Number One album this week against Noel Gallagher, with ‘But Here We Are’ marking their first full-length LP since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March last year.