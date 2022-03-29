Foo Fighters’ ‘Greatest Hits’ re-enters UK top five following Taylor Hawkins’ death

Foo Fighters‘ ‘Greatest Hits’ collection has re-entered the top five in the official UK albums chart following the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins.

The drummer died last Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. Confirming the news, Foo Fighters said in a statement that they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss” of their bandmate.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they continued. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Since the news broke, many figures from the worlds of music and entertainment have shared tributes to and memories of Hawkins online. Acts such as Liam Gallagher, Elton John and Coldplay, meanwhile, are among those to have dedicated recent performances to the late drummer.

As the Official Charts Company reports, an increase in sales and streaming of Foos’ biggest tracks has led to the band’s 2009 ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation re-entering the UK top five. The record is currently at Number Four following yesterday’s midweek update (March 28), which is the position it peaked at in the UK upon its initial release.

‘Greatest Hits’ came out in between the group’s full-length efforts ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace’ (2007) and ‘Wasting Light’ (2011). Per the OCC‘s latest update, the band’s live album ‘Skin And Bones’ (2006) is also on course to re-enter the top 40 at Number 36.

As for the midweek UK singles chart, Foo Fighters’ 1997 classic ‘Everlong’ is at Number 58 while ‘The Pretender’ (2007) and ‘Best Of You’ (2005) have re-entered the run-down at Number 95 and Number 100 respectively.

The group’s most recent record, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, gave them their fifth UK Number One album following its release in February 2021.

Taylor Hawkins was found in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before Foo Fighters were due to headline a festival in the city as part of a South American tour. A cause of death is yet to be determined.

An initial toxicology report was carried out by health officials over the weekend. It found that multiple drugs including opiates, antidepressants and marijuana were found in Hawkins’ system at the time of his death.

A statement said that emergency services were called after a patient complained of chest pains. When they arrived, they attempted to resuscitate the drummer but were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.