Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Zeds Dead and more announced for Bonnaroo 2023

The line-up for this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been announced, with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger leading the fray across four hectic days.
The latter two acts will team up to co-headline the first day of the festival, taking over the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee on Thursday June 15. There, they’ll be joined by the likes of 070 Shake, Big Freedia, Briscoe and Ezra Furman.
Thursday’s bill is the smallest, sporting a total of 20 acts, while Friday’s is the biggest with 32. Headlined by Lamar, the genre-bending roster for June 16 includes Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, Portugal. The Man, Fleet Foxes, AFI, Rina Sawayama, Alex G, MUNA, Sampa The Great and many more. The following day (June 17), Odesza will close out a line-up featuring names like Lil Nas X, Korn, Yung Gravy, The Beths, J.I.D and Remi Wolf.
Foo Fighters, on the other hand, will round the festival out on Sunday June 18, delivering a monumental show alongside acts like Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Pixies, Girl In Red, Franz Ferdinand and Jacob Collier. Altogether, next year’s Bonnaroo will sport a stonking 106 live music performances.
Notably, the Foos’ appearance comes amid somewhat of a comeback for the Dave Grohl-fronted outfit, who took a break last year after drummer Taylor Hawkins died at 50. Also announced this week were their sets at the Boston Calling and Sonic Temple festivals, both going down in May.
Early-access tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 will go on sale tomorrow (January 12), with prospective concertgoers able to sign up for that access here.
Among the sprawling live music roster – more names for which are set to be announced in due time – Bonnaroo will feature parades, a village market, a waterpark and carnival rides, a Planet Roo sustainability program, a dedicated brewers’ festival, a substance-free Soberoo program, a five-kilometre Roo Run, daily yoga and more. All the info on those activities can be found here.
The full line-up for Bonnaroo 2023 is:
THURSDAY JUNE 15
Zeds Dead
Liquid Stranger
070 Shake
Abraham Alexander
Big Freedia
Briscoe
Celisse
Cimafunk
CVC
Daily Bread
Dehd
Diarrhea Planet
Elephant Heart
Ezra Furman
JP Saxe
Mersiv
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Neighbor
Petey
Suki Waterhouse
FRIDAY JUNE 16
Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem
Vulfpeck
Griz
Portugal. The Man
Noah Kahan
Subtronics
Three 6 Mafia
Fleet Foxes
AFI
Sylvan Esso
Rina Sawayama
Charley Crockett
Morgan Wade
Alex G
MUNA
Diesel
Destroy Lonely
The Midnight
Knocked Loose
Matt Mason
Peekaboo
Black Midi
Apashe
Emo Nite
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Madison Cunningham
Sampa The Great
Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey B2B Subdocta
Maddy O’Neal
Jupiter & Okwess
Notlö
SATURDAY JUNE 17
Odesza
Lil Nas X
Tyler Childers
My Morning Jacket
Louis The Child
Korn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
J.I.D
Sheryl Crow
STS9
Sofi Tukker
Big Wild
The Band Camino
Jenny Lewis
Yung Gravy
Remi Wolf
Bob Moses
Cory Wong
Ken Carson
Elderbrook
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
Colony House
Walker & Royce
Devon Gilfillian
The Beths
Danielle Ponder
Gioli & Assia
Thee Sacred Souls
Night Tales
SUNDAY JUNE 18
Foo Fighters
Paramore
Marcus Mumford
The Revivalists
Alesso
Pixies
Girl In Red
Umphrey’s McGee
Rebelution
Jacob Collier
Hippo Campus
Jauz
Peach Pit
Franz Ferdinand
Men I Trust
MK
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Amber Mark
Wax Motif
Kip Moore
Makaya McCraven
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Paris Jackson
Rome In Silver