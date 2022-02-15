Foo Fighters have announced the launch of a new merch line to celebrate the forthcoming release of their new film, Studio 666.

Directed by BJ McDonnell, the upcoming “horror-comedy” will follow Dave Grohl and co. as they move into a mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record a new album.

Once they arrive, however, frontman Grohl “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.

To coincide with its release, the Foos have announced an exclusive merch collection that includes a selection of t-shirts and accessories – a mug, blanket and pins all featuring signature artwork from the film.

You can see some shots of the collection below:

Fans can purchase pieces from the Studio 666 collection at Shop.FooFighters.com

Studio 666 will be released exclusively in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on February 25 via Sony Pictures UK.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming North American tour with 10 new shows, set to take place this September and October.

The tour, in support of the band’s 2021 album ‘Medicine at Midnight’, will now include additional stops primarily through Canada – including cities such as Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver. Two new United States dates – one in Sioux Falls, the other in the central Oregon city of Bend – have also been added.

Tickets for the new set of dates will go on sale this Friday (February 18) at 10am local time for each city here.

Earlier this week, the band also performed a Superbowl after-show. The 10-song set was streamed on Facebook Live and on Amazon Venues for users of virtual-reality headsets.