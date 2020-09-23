Foo Fighters launch range of classic merch to mark their 25th anniversary

Foo Fighters have launched a new line of classic merchandise in celebration of their 25th anniversary – check out the images below.

Dave Grohl and co, who released their self-titled debut album in 1995, were scheduled to mark their quarter-century milestone with The Van Tour this spring. Due to the coronavirus crisis, however, the dates were pushed back to October and subsequently cancelled.

The Foos will still be celebrating, though, and have announced a range of merch that reflects each of their studio records released during their 25-year career.

“To celebrate Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary, we have curated a special collection of items that honour each full-length studio album and then some,” the band explain.

"To celebrate Foo Fighters' 25th anniversary, we have curated a special collection of items that honour each full-length studio album and then some," the band explain.

“The art used is a combination of new designs, previously archived designs, artwork from album packaging (some that may have never been printed on merchandise before), or a re-imagination of existing art.

“Some of these items have gone through special garment washes which make each piece unique. So be sure to check the item description for details about each product. A lot of these items will be limited, so once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

In a statement, the Foo Fighters promise that more merch capsules will be arriving in the coming months. Check out the post above for further information.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recently explained how he feels like quitting Foo Fighters after each of the band’s lengthy live tours. “And after a month and a half I’ve got a guitar in my lap and I’m writing songs and I call the guys and say, ‘Let’s make another record.’ Every time,” he said.