Foo Fighters, Metallica, The Prodigy and more lead stacked HellFest Open Air 2024 line-up

HellFest Open Air have announced the next wave of acts for 2024, which will see Metallica, The Prodigy, Avenged Sevenfold and more join the huge line-up.

The headliners top the bill alongside the previously announced Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood and Megadeth.

Other new additions to the line-up include Machine Head, Steel Panther, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Suicidal Tendencies, Saxon, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Enter Shikari, Body Count, Tom Morello and many more.

The rock and metal festival is due to take place from June 27-30, 2024 in Clisson, France, where The Offspring, Simple Plan, Hot Milk, Wargasm, Dropkick Murphys, Babymetal, Nova Twins, The Interrupters and many more will play across six stages.

Four-day passes for the festival are currently sold out, but one-day passes will be announced in early 2024 from here.

Check out the full line-up below.

🔥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗢𝗡 𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗛… 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗢𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗦 ! 🔥

HellFest returned in 2022 after being forced to cancel its 2020 and 2021 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival returned over two weekends in 2022, where the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Alice Cooper, Steel Panther, Judas Priest and Korn performed.

Metallica recently performed their penultimate live gig of 2023, which saw Kirk Hammett fall on the stage before tossing his guitar during the band’s November 12 show at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

They’ll be performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever at Soundstorm Festival on December 14, before they pick up their ‘M72′ world tour again on May 24, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

In other news from HellFest 2024 headliners, The Prodigy completed a European tour this month, which included two nights at Alexandra Palace in London over the weekend.

The band recently changed the controversial lyrics to their hit song ‘Smack My Bitch Up’. The 1997 song originally sparked backlash for the lyrics, which some said celebrated violence against women.

Elsewhere, both Queens Of The Stone Age and Avenged Sevenfold are set to also headline Download Festival 2024.