Foo Fighters return with new single ‘Rescued’ and announce album ‘But Here We Are’

Foo Fighters have returned with new single ‘Rescued’ and details of a surprise new album ‘But Here We Are’.

After teasing snippets of music online in recent weeks, now Dave Grohl and co have shared their first new music since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

Drawing on the emotive rock sounds of their earlier debut album and ‘The Colour And The Shape’ era, ‘Rescued’ lyrically offers up themes of “rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between,” as the band explained in a press release.

Produced by longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, 11th album ‘But Here We Are’ is described as “the first chapter of the band’s new life” and “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything [the band] endured over the last year” as “a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family”.

It has not been revealed who is drumming on the record or who’ll behind the kit for the band’s upcoming tour dates, but Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron recently shot down rumours that he’d be joining the band.

Foo Fighters release ‘But Here We Are’ on June 2. Check out the full tracklist below.

‘Rescued’

‘Under You’

‘Hearing Voices’

‘But Here We Are’

‘The Glass’

‘Nothing At All’

‘Show Me How’

‘Beyond Me’

‘The Teacher’

‘Rest’

Revealing their plans to continue without Hawkins earlier this year, the band posted: “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

They concluded the statement by acknowledging how much Hawkins had meant to Foo Fighters’ fans and promised: “We know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2022 while the band were on tour in South America. He was 50-years-old.

Foo Fighters’ only performances since his death came at two massive tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September. The band are set to kick off a long run of US headline and festival dates in New Hampshire on May 24. Visit here for tickets and more information.