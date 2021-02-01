Foo Fighters share snippets of new tracks ‘Cloudspotter’ and ‘Making A Fire’

Foo Fighters have shared snippets of two new ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracks, ‘Cloudspotter’ and ‘Making A Fire’ – listen below.

Dave Grohl and co. will release their 10th studio album this coming Friday (February 5), having previewed the project with its lead single ‘Shame Shame’, ‘No Son Of Mine’ and ‘Waiting On A War’.

Tonight (February 1), the Foos began counting down to the arrival of LP 10 by sharing brief clips of its first and third tracks.”ARE YOU READY???” the band wrote alongside an 18-second preview of ‘Making A Fire’

Later, they shared a 26-second taste of ‘Cloudspotter’. You can watch both animated clips below now.

Foo Fighters shared the full ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracklist earlier this month. Other song titles include ‘Holding Poison’, ‘Chasing Birds’ and ‘Love Dies Young’.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, the nine-track, 37-minute album was engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Speaking to NME last November, Dave Grohl explained of the new album: “Since it’s our 10th record and 25th anniversary, we decided years ago that we wanted to do something that sounded fresh.

“We’ve made some many different types of album, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things. We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought ‘Fuck that, let’s make a party album’.”