Foo Fighters team up with Dave Chappelle to cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ live

Foo Fighters brought Dave Chappelle on stage for a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ during their gig at Madison Square Garden.

Taking place last night (June 20), Chappelle was supported by the entire band, with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on guitar. It’s a cover Chappelle has performed multiple times previously, including one time with Ed Sheeran.

Watch Chapelle’s cover below:

Advertisement

Foo Fighters released their latest album, ‘Medicine at Midnight’ back in February. NME gave the record four stars upon its release, labelling it “an injection of joy from Grohl and the gang”.

The band’s show at Madison Square Garden marked the venue’s first full-capacity event since the beginning of the pandemic. All attendees were required to prove they had been vaccinated, leading to anti-vaxxers criticising the band. Similar criticisms were aired over the band’s recent comeback gig in California.

Last week, Foo Fighters announced a new disco album under the moniker The Dee Gees. The record, ‘Hail Satin’, will be released for the second Record Store Day drop on July 17 and contain four Bee Gees covers, a rendition of Andy Gibb’s ‘Shadow Dancing’, and five live versions of ‘Medicine At Midnight’ songs.

Earlier this month, Chappelle announced his 2020 comedy special 8:46 would be pressed on vinyl in partnership with Jack White’s label, Third Man.