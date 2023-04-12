Here’s a teaser of new music from Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have surprised fans by sharing what appears to be a teaser of new music. Check it out below.

The band are currently gearing up to play their first full headline shows since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. After confirming that they would be continuing as a band without him, now they’ve dropped what appears to be a taster of a new song.

With a plain and simple post on social media captions “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”, Dave Grohl and co shared a short clip of a riff-driven song – leading fans to believe that new music or the announcement of a new album is forthcoming.

Speculation around who will be drumming for the Foos from now on remains, but Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron recently shot down rumours that he’d be joining the band. This came after Radio X DJ Chris Moyles apologised to Grohl for revealing that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way.

“I don’t know what to say without getting in trouble, I don’t know what to say without people going, ‘what?’, I don’t know what to say without looking stupid…I don’t know what people want me to say,” he said on air.

“I think people want me to say, ‘yes, I can’t say anything else, I can’t say anymore but yes, I’m telling you there is a new album coming out in March this year.’ I’m not going to say any of that. Look, all I will say is this. I can’t say anymore…anyway, sorry Dave. I’m really sorry Dave.”

Revealing their plans to continue without Hawkins earlier this year, the band posted: “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

They concluded the statement by acknowledging how much Hawkins had meant to Foo Fighters’ fans and promised: “We know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Last year, Foos’ guitarist Chris Shiflett said that he expected the band to make another record.

“Most people that I’ve encountered have been respectful about it or try to avoid it,” said Shiflett. “It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie.

“I remember that when I joined Foo Fighters, it was 1999 so it was a while after Kurt Cobain had died but I would watch interviewers twist themselves in knots trying to ask Dave [Grohl] about it but not ask. I would think it would turn into that kinda thing,” he added.

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2022 while the band were on tour in South America. He was 50 years old.

Foo Fighters’ only performances since his death came at two massive tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September. The band are set to kick off a long run of US headline and festival dates in New Hampshire on May 24. Visit here for tickets and more information.