Footage of Metallica rocking out to Judas Priest at Power Trip festival goes viral

Metallica‘s reaction to Judas Priest‘s set at Power Trip festival in California has gone viral this weekend – check out footage of the metal icons rocking out below.

Judas Priest performed as part of the metal festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on Saturday (October 7), during which they unveiled details of a new album.

Among excited fans were Metallica – before closing out the festival on Sunday (October 8) – who could be seen going wild for the band in footage and photos shared by attendees.

Check out some videos below.

Metallica posted their own photo from the show, which featured Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett enjoying the show in front of the barrier. “Pounding the world like a battering ram…,” they captioned the photo, lyrics from Judas Priest’s song ‘Rapid Fire’.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times ahead of the festival, drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich spoke about the influence Judas Priest – along with the other metal bands on the lineup – have had on Metallica as a band.

“Obviously, AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest were huge influences,” he said. “Those three bands are a significant part of the reason that we wanted to be in a band. So to get everybody together in the same space is a bit awe-inspiring.”

Elsewhere at Power Trip festival, AC/DC returned to the stage with first live show in seven years, where they reunited with lead vocalist Brian Johnson and performed a host of classics.

In other news from Metallica, Ulrich recently shared that he’s happy that fans are still listening to Metallica music, even if people “still stream or buy or steal our records”.

Reviewing Metallica live in Amsterdam earlier this year, NME said that they were “still the greatest heavy metal band around” as they kicked off their their ambitious ‘M72’ world tour.