Footballer Kevin de Bruyne denies co-writing new Drake song

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has denied that he had anything to do with the writing of the new Drake song ‘Wick Man’.

Fans had noticed that the songwriting credits on the track included the name ‘K. De Bruyne’, but the Premier League star has responded online that he did not, in fact, have any involvement.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, de Bruyne posted a photograph of himself and Drake together, alongside the writing credits of ‘Wick Man’, adding: “@Drake needed an assist.”

all jokes aside, it's not me! Huge fan though! — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) November 17, 2023

In a second post, he added: “All jokes aside, it’s not me! Huge fan though!”

‘Wick Man’ is included on Drake’s newest release, ‘Scary Hours 3’, which was released on Friday (November 17). It follows on from the 2021 EP ‘Scary Hours 2’ and the 2018 record ‘Scary Hours’.

He released the six-track project with only a few hours’ warning, just six weeks after the release of his latest full-length album ‘For All the Dogs’. At the time of that release, Drake announced that he would be taking a break from making music to focus on his health.

‘Scary Hours 3’ includes a reference to Taylor Swift on its opening track ‘Red Button’, where he raps: “Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated/ Only one that could make me drop the album just a little later.”

On the same song, Drake goes on to address his on-off feud with Kanye West: “Every time that Yeezy call the truce/ He had my head inflated/ Thinking we going to finally peace it up and get to levitating/ Realized that everything premeditated.”

Meanwhile, Drake and 21 Savage are up for numerous Grammys in 2024 after the former ended his boycott of the awards ceremony and submitted ‘Her Loss’ for consideration.

The 67th Grammy Awards is due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on February 4.