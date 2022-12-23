For Revenge tease ‘Perayaan Patah Hati’ sequel with three new tracks

Indonesian emo band For Revenge have released three new tracks as a preview to the next act of their fourth studio album ‘Perayaan Patah Hati’.

The band released the tracks ‘Demi Semesta’, ‘Pulang’ and ‘Tak Mengalah’ on streaming platforms on December 22 as the first teaser to ‘Perayaan Patah Hati – Babak 2’. Two of the tracks have previously been released, but the new versions have been reworked to fit in line with the album.

Drummer Chimot told Detik: “Pulang is one of the best singles on the album ‘Second Chance’ (2013), which we reworked with a more modern feel. As for ‘Tak Mengalah’, it was our last song with (vocalist) Boniex before he left the band in 2015, and it had a personal meaning for us at the time.”

Boniex added: “These three songs are about the phases of acceptance in life. There is nothing more difficult than confronting the grief we have experienced.”

Listen to For Revenge’s new singles below.

‘Perayaan Patah Hati – Babak 1’ was released on September 6 and features nine tracks including the previously released singles ‘Jeda’ and ‘Untuk Siapa’. The album also includes the collaborative tracks ‘Perayaan Patah Hati’ with Wira Negara, ‘Jakarta Hari Ini’ with Stereo Wall, and ‘Jentaka’ featuring Faizal Permana.

The LP was also For Revenge’s first release featuring returning frontman Boniex since 2015. In a statement to Pop Hari Ini, Boniex said of the record, “This fourth album reaffirms the common thread we started building two years ago, that heartbreak should be celebrated if it can’t be cured”, comparing the album’s two acts to a serialised story.

“Like a serialised story, this heartbreak will continue and become the most festive celebration”, he concluded.

For Revenge released the EP ‘Get Closer with For Revenge’ in December last year, with the EP tracks ‘Jakarta Hari Ini’ with Stereo Wall and ‘Perayaan Patah Hati’ with Wira Negara making it to the tracklist of ‘Perayaan Patah Hati – Babak 1’. The band previously released the albums Fireworks in 2010, Second Chance in 2013 dan Auristella in 2019.