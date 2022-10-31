For Tracy Hyde announce new album ‘Hotel Insomnia’

Japanese indie band For Tracy Hyde have announced their new album ‘Hotel Insomnia’ will be released this December.

For Tracy Hyde’s 13-track fifth studio album will be released on streaming platforms this December 14 via Stereo Records. The LP, which the band describe as “troubled music for troubled times”, is also being mastered by Mark Gardener of UK shoegaze group Ride, with a physical release set to drop on March 29, 2023.

The band have also released a trailer alongside the announcement previewing the tracks ‘Undulate’, ‘Kodiak’, ‘Lungs’ and ‘Estuary’, which appear to signal their return to the atmospheric, reverb-drenched sound of their earlier output.

The LP also includes their September single ‘Milkshake’, which will receive a physical release in November as part of a split 7-inch single with Thai shoegazers Death Of Heather.

The album follows the band’s 2021 concept album ‘Ethernity’, which featured a distinctly Americana-inspired theme with tracks like ‘Chewing Gum USA’s banjo antics, ‘City Limits’ with its distinctly alt-country sound and ‘Interdependence Day I and II’, which features a speech from former president Barack Obama.

The band also announced the departure of their longtime guitarist U-1 earlier this year in February, with vocalist eureka, guitarist natsubot (Azusa Suga), bassist Mav, and drummer Soukou remaining in the lineup. The band have not revealed if U-1’s contributions will be featured on their upcoming record.