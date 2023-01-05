For Tracy Hyde to disband after final show in March

After 10 years and five albums, For Tracy Hyde will break up following one last show in March.

The Japanese shoegaze band broke the news today (January 5), revealing that they will disband after playing a headline show on March 25 at Tokyo venue WWWX. That gig, along with two other shows in Tokyo and Osaka in February, form the release tour for the band’s fifth album ‘Hotel Insomnia’, which they released in December.

For Tracy Hyde revealed in a post on their website that they had been mulling their future as a band since last year “and had come to the conclusion that with the current lineup, it has become impossible for us to move along at the same pace, and achieve the potential growth we are capable of both as a band and as individuals”.

They added, “At the same time, replacing anybody with new recruitments was unimaginable, and since our history has gone past the 10-year mark, we feel that it is good timing to call it a day.”

【IMPORTANT】

For Tracy Hydeは3月25日（土）渋谷WWWXでのライブを以て解散いたします。

詳細：https://t.co/73qTDzoIgS We will be disbanding after our performance at Shibuya WWWX on 25th March (Sat).

Details: https://t.co/bEEH2E00iO#HIFTH pic.twitter.com/8rpHRZ6nzt — For Tracy Hyde (@ForTracyHyde) January 5, 2023

Though For Tracy Hyde will be dissolving, all four members – eureka, Natsubot, Mav and soukou – will be continuing to make music at their own paces, “so we ask for your continuous support”, the statement read.

“10 years seems long yet short, or short yet long, but we feel grateful to have had the pleasure of tapping into so many people’s hearts both in and out of Japan through our music over this period of time. We only have so many shows left to play, but we will play as hard as usual.”

Each of the band’s members have shared individual messages on their website reflecting on their journey with For Tracy Hyde and thanking fans for their support. Guitarist Natsubot – who initially started For Tracy Hyde as his solo project in 2012 – said that he had set some personal rules from the outfit’s inception: “Never make this band permanent… Don’t announce the end as a hiatus… Be sure to end on a high note.”

Natsubot went on to elaborate on said high note, highlighting the experience of working with Ride singer and guitarist Mark Gardener on ‘Hotel Insomnia’ and their performance at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre for last year’s edition of Singapore music festival Baybeats. “I believe it’s every band’s responsibility to go out with a bang rather than burn out, and that’s just what we’re going to do,” he wrote.

After For Tracy Hyde, vocalist eureka will continue playing guitar and singing harmonies in Ferri-Chrome. Natsubot will keep performing as the rhythm guitarist and songwriter in AprilBlue, and said he is preparing a project of his own. Bassist Mav will continue to play in So Shibano’s band, while drummer soukou does not have plans to join a new band just yet.

For Tracy Hyde have released five albums since forming in 2012. Preceding ‘Hotel Insomnia’ were 2021’s ‘Ethernity’, 2019’s ‘New Young City’, 2017’s ‘he(r)art’ and 2016’s ‘Film Bleu’. Acts they’ve opened for include Hazel English, The Embassy, Lucid Express, Sobs and Cosmic Child.

Read For Tracy Hyde’s full statement on disbandment and the members’ individual messages on their official website.