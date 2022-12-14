Listen to For Tracy Hyde’s fifth album ‘Hotel Insomnia’

Japanese shoegaze quartet For Tracy Hyde have released their fifth album ‘Hotel Insomnia’.

Released today (December 14) via P-VINE Records, the 13-track collection – which was notably mastered by Ride vocalist Mark Gardener – marks a return to the reverb-laden sound of their releases until 2019, its material striking a balance between ’60s girl group-influenced sweetness and distorted, swirling atmospherics.

The record also features prior singles: the rollicking ‘Subway Station Revelation’ and ‘Milkshake’, which were both released in November, the latter as a split 7-inch with Thai shoegazers Death Of Heather.

Listen to ‘Hotel Insomnia’ below:

To promote the release of ‘Hotel Insomnia’, the quartet will be performing an in-store live session at Shibuya’s Tower Records on January 21, 2023 at 3PM local time, after which the band will stay behind to autograph fans’ copies of the album. The album is also slated to receive a vinyl release on March 29, 2023.

‘Hotel Insomnia’ is the band’s first release following the departure of longtime member U-1, who left the group in February. The group’s remaining members are vocalist eureka, guitarist natsubot, bassist Mav and drummer Soukou.

Besides their split with Death Of Heather, For Tracy Hyde also released a split 7-inch single with Japanese idol group RAY entitled ‘フランボワーズ・パルフェのために’ in July. In October, the band performed at Singapore’s Baybeats Festival alongside a host of other regional acts, including Burgerkill, .Feast and Otoboke Beaver.

For Tracy Hyde are also scheduled to perform two shows alongside Singaporean indie rockers Subsonic Eye, as part of the latter’s Japan tour this month. They will be performing at Tokyo’s Nishieifuku JAM and Osaka’s Shinsaibashi COMPASS on December 17 and 18 respectively.

The band made their debut in 2014, with their EP ‘Born To Be Breathtaken’. Their debut full-length effort ‘Film Bleu’ was released in 2016, which was shortly followed by their sophomore album ‘he(r)art’ in 2017. Their 2019 album ‘New Young City’ was followed by their America-influenced, emo- and grunge-indebted concept album ‘Ethernity’ in 2021.