These were the world’s highest-paid entertainers of 2022, according to Forbes

Forbes has published its annual breakdown of the highest-paid entertainers, revealing that Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Bad Bunny were among the biggest revenue-raisers in 2022.

Swift came ninth on the list, totalling $92million in earnings between the release of her ‘Midnights’ album last October and subsequent ticket sales for her upcoming ‘Eras’ tour. It marks her sixth time on the highest-earners list, having previously topped it in 2019. The Stones, on the other hand, came in at number seven on the list with $98million earned (thanks to their recent European tour), while Bad Bunny took number 10 with $88million.

Sting was the highest-earning solo artist on last year’s list – which you can read in its entirety here – having pocketed $210million from the sale of his publishing catalogue; the former Police frontman sold his entire discography (including works he released with his old band) to Universal Music Group last February. Similarly, Genesis brought in $230million – collectively putting them in the number one spot – by selling their catalogue to Concord Music Group last September.

Most of the highest earners were film and TV heavyweights. James Cameron, for example, netted $95million from early box office receipts for Avatar: The Way Of Water (placing him at number eight). Brad Pitt made $100million from selling the majority of his production company, Plan B (bringing him to number six), and Tyler Perry ended the year with $175million thanks to his back catalogue of films and BET TV productions, as well as the backlot he owns in Atlanta (altogether making him number three)

Rounding out the list are two pairs of mainstays in adult animation: Trey Parker and Matt Stone at number four, and James L. Brooks and Matt Groening at number five. Parker and Stone pair made the bulk of their $160million from a Paramount deal signed back in 2021, while Brooks and Groening earned $105million from their Simpsons syndication fees.