FORCEPARKBOIS, Luqman Podolski and more to perform at Futureland ’22 showcase this month

Malaysian rappers FORCEPARKBOIS and Luqman Podolski are set to headline the upcoming Futureland ’22 concert.

Announced on Thursday (March 17), Futureland ’22 is set to take place on March 26. Organised by Warner Music Malaysia and Black Hat Cat Records, the concert has been described as a “celebratory post-MCO” showcase.

Besides FORCEPARKBOIS and Luqman Podolski, Futureland will also feature performances from Zynakal and ChronicalZ. Supporting are Arunboii, DC Willie, QUAI, Guccimith and Zhe Khamil and DJ Ziqq. The event takes place at The Paddock in Petaling Jaya.

General admission passes for live audiences will cost RM50, while livestream passes go for RM20. A limited Waka bundle is also available for RM70, which includes one GA pass and a Waka e-vaporiser device. Tickets can be purchased here.

Entry will only be permitted to patrons who have been fully vaccinated for two weeks or longer.

Futureland marks the second concert in recent times to feature FORCEPARKBOIS, Luqman Podolski and ChronicalZ. The acts are also slated to perform together for the SVG x OPT Against The World concert this Sunday (March 20).

FORCEPARKBOIS last released the single ‘All Day’ on January 22. It followed December’s ‘Public Enemy’, which was accompanied by a collaboration with streetwear store Crossover and HipHopDX Asia for a limited edition streetwear collection.

Rapper and social media personality Luqman Podolski also recently released ‘Ring Ring’ on January 7, his first release since his 2020 EP ‘Hitam Putih’.

