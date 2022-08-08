FORCEPARKBOIS, Luqman Podolski and more announce joint concert in Singapore this October

A concert featuring FORCEPARKBOIS, Luqman Podolski, FEEZ and more has been announced in Singapore.

Organised by UTOPIASZN, the concert will take place on 8 October at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. It will feature hip-hop acts from Malaysia and Singapore: Malaysian breakouts FORCEPARKBOIS and Luqman Podolski, Singaporean newcomers Poncho Group, and Singaporean rappers YHB Sleepsalot and FEEZ.

The one-night-only event will only be available to concertgoers above 16 years of age. Early access tickets are currently available and are priced at SGD30, while general admission will be released on 21 August and priced at SGD40. Tickets are non-refundable. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

FORCEPARKBOIS most recently released their latest single, ‘PSP’, following their prior two releases this year, ‘All Day’ and ‘TOPBOI’. They also recently appeared in Empire nightclub at Zouk Genting in Genting Highlands, Malaysia alongside Singaporean rappers Bazeel and OmarKENOBI. They have been scheduled to perform at Malaysia’s Hausboom Music Festival alongside fellow Malaysian rappers Joe Flizzow and ChronicalZ.

This year, Luqman Podolski released his latest single, ‘RING RING’ alongside a horror-influenced music video. Regarding the artist’s first single in Malay, he stated, “I never had the confidence to write anything in Malay ’cause I feel like my writing in Malay is really weak. I had to scrap off a lot of times, finding different melodies to make sure it hits the heart.”

Both FORCEPARKBOIS and Luqman Podolski have also recently headlined Malaysia’s Futureland ‘22 festival in March, which also featured appearances from Zynakal and ChronicalZ.