FORCEPARKBOIS make major label debut with new single ‘SHEESSH FLOW’

Malaysian rap group FORCEPARKBOIS have made their major label debut with the release of a new single, ‘SHEESSH FLOW’.

The TikTok-referencing single – and its accompanying music video – were released Friday (October 15) via Warner Music Malaysia following two weeks of teasers across the group’s social media pages.

The music video for ‘SHEESSH FLOW’ follows FORCEPARKBOIS – eight members of which rap on the song – checking out fresh sneakers and skateboards, the clip spiced up with animation and effects. Watch the video below.

The newly released track serves as the hip-hop collective’s fifth track of the year. In February, the group released the single ‘BLESS THE FORCE’, followed by ‘LOTUS’ later that same month.

In June, the Taman Daya, Johor Bahru group returned with a single and music video for ‘ULTRA’, followed by ‘WOOSH!’ in late July.

‘LOTUS’, their biggest track to date, has accumulated over 3million streams on Spotify, and has received three official all-star remixes. The first remix, featured Malaysian rappers such as SonaOne, Dinho, Rudeen, Jaystation and Vertgin to name a few.

A Singaporean remix was then released, featuring Fariz Jabba, Akeem Jahat, OmarKENOBI, MIIKOTHE13TH, AE$OP CA$H, Frank Loco and YHB Sleepsalot, along with singer Khally and comedian Fakkah Fuzz.

A Brunei remix was released in June, and featured verses from Swanz, Vandalisma, MZL, Nuuz0l, Supahmiyagi, WAZ, Troqy, Mancientry, Riff and ASMAI. Malaysian rapper Zamaera also released her own remix that same month.