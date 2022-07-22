FORCEPARKBOIS release bouncy new single, ‘PSP’

Malaysian rap group FORCEPARKBOIS have released their brand new single ‘PSP’.

The four minute track, which arrived on July 22, features the rap outfit trading bars and rhymes in Malay and English about partying all night and living their lives to the fullest. ‘PSP’ is an acronym for “Party Sampai Pagi”, which translates to “Party Until (it’s) Morning’.

Check out the new single below.

Advertisement

Last night (July 21), FORCEPARKBOIS performed at the nightclub Empire, Zouk in Genting Highlands, Malaysia. Amongst them performing were also Singaporean rappers Bazeel and OmarKENOBI.

Prior to releasing ‘PSP’, the Johorean rap outfit dropped two singles this year – ‘Top Boi’ and ‘All Day’. Earlier this year, they performed at the Futureland ‘22 concert where they premiered the music video for ‘Top Boi’.

In 2021, the group signed with the major label Warner Music Malaysia and marked their first release under them with ‘SHEESSH FLOW’. FORCEPARKBOIS’ rise to stardom came with their widely-received single ‘LOTUS’, which went viral and had remixes from other rap artists around the region, namely Singapore, Brunei, South Korea and Malaysia.

The following year, ‘LOTUS’ was shortlisted for the ‘Best Song By An Asian Artist’ award at the Bandlab NME Awards 2022.