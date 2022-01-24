FORCEPARKBOIS run an underground empire in ‘All Day’ music video

Malaysian rap group FORCEPARKBOIS have shared a slick new music video for their latest track, ‘All Day’.

Released on Saturday (January 22), ‘All Day’ is currently only available on YouTube. The video shows the member of the group running an underground empire, distributing e-cigarettes – in product placement for the brand Nanostix – out of garages and lavish headquarters.

Watch the video for ‘All Day’ below.

Produced by frequent FORCEPARKBOIS collaborator Aali.3gp, ‘All Days’ features a mellow keys melody complemented by trap percussion and thumping bass kicks.

‘All Day’ marks the Johor Bahru rap crew’s latest release, following December’s ‘Public Enemy’. That single also marked the group’s collaboration with sneaker and streetwear store Crossover and media outlet HipHopDX Asia for a limited edition streetwear collection.

FORCEPARKBOIS shot to regional fame with the release of the February 2021 single, ‘LOTUS’, which received multiple remixes by artists from Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, South Korea, and more.

The South Korean all-star remix, released in early December, features the likes of Jay Park, JMIN, BIG Naughty, pH-1, TRADE L, Woodie Gochild, JAY B, and Park Hyeon-jin. “Respect to FORCEPARKBOIS from Johor Bahru / H1GHR Music, hip-hop, we connected by the booth / I got love for my Southeast Asians,” Jay Park raps as he kicks off the remix.

‘LOTUS’ was nominated for the ‘Best Song By An Asian Artist’ award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, but ultimately lost out to Warren Hue’s ‘Omomo Punk’.

Following ‘LOTUS’, the rap crew released more songs – including ‘Ultra’, ‘Woosh!’ and ‘SHEESSH FLOW’ – over the course of 2021.

Nakalness of FORCEPARKBOIS most recently collaborated with indie duo Herbal Candy for a remix of their hit ‘Big Boi’ alongside Shelhiel, F.Rider, ChronicalZ and Ninjaboi last Friday (January 21).