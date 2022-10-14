FORCEPARKBOIS team up with Quai for football-themed single ‘LUKAKU’

Malaysian hip-hop group FORCEPARKBOIS have teamed up with fellow rapper Quai for a brand new single titled ‘LUKAKU’ (‘My Wound’).

The trap-laden song, which dropped on major streaming services via Warner Music on Friday (October 14), sees five of the rap collective’s members spit bars alongside Quai for a song that alludes to a disheartened footballer.

Listen to ‘LUKAKU’ below.

Group member Nsh kicks off the track with the lines: “ku tak main bola hati sakit macam lukaku / so aku nak half time bagi rehat ku nak waktu / bukan star player kau jadi kau tukar yang baru / dan maybe aku foul if terduduk dekat bangku.”

(“I don’t play ball with a heart that hurts like my wound / So on half time I rest for a moment / Not a star player / if you’re it then change anew / and maybe I’ve made a foul if I’m sat on the bench“).

On Instagram, the band announced the release of ‘LUKAKU’ with visuals that teased a possible music video for the song.

The latest collaborative single by FORCEPARKBOIS arrives three months after they released their previous track ‘PSP’ in July, and also marks the fourth single for 2022. Earlier this year, the group released the songs ‘Top Boi’ and ‘All Day’.

‘LUKAKU’ also comes ahead of FORCEPARKBOIS’ appearance at the upcoming Malaysian Pesta Kita festival in November featuring the likes of A. Nayaka, Lunadira, SonaOne, and more.

In August, FORCEPARKBOIS members Nakalness and Chronicalz were among the opening acts for Ramengvrl‘s showcase in Kuala Lumpur.

Late last year, the group’s 2021 hit single ‘LOTUS’ received a nomination for the ‘Best Song By An Asian Artist’ award at the Bandlab NME Awards 2022.