FORCEPARKBOIS turn up at a talk show in rowdy music video for ‘Public Enemy’

Johor Bahru rap crew FORCEPARKBOIS have released their sixth song of 2021, ‘Public Enemy’, alongside a new limited streetwear collection made in celebration of the single.

In the music video for ‘Public Enemy’, which premiered today (December 17), sees the rap group take over a talk show hosted by Malaysian radio personality Haniff Hamzah. The music video was helmed by the creative director of bespoke tailoring brand S Bahar, Shahrin Baha, who has clothed SonaOne, Altimet and Joe Flizzow, among others.

FORCEPARKBOIS gave a succinct statement on ‘Public Enemy’: “If you don’t have enemies, you don’t have character.”

Watch the music video below:

FORCEPARKBOIS have also collaborated with premium sneaker and streetwear store Crossover and the publication HipHopDX Asia for a limited edition streetwear collection in celebration of the single.

In 2021, FORCEPARKBOIS shot to fame across the region with their February single ‘Lotus’, which has been heavily remixed by artists across Southeast Asia. Dinho, Ichu, Offgrid and SonaOne were among those who jumped on the Malaysian remix, and were soon followed by a Singaporean remix featuring Fariz Jabba, Akeem Jahat, OmarKENOBI, YHB Sleepsalot, and Khally.

In June, Malaysian rapper Zamaera shared her own remix, and several Brunei rappers dropped their own take on the track. The most recent remix, led by Jay Park and his label H1ghr Music, featured a slew of South Korean rap talent: JMIN, BIG Naughty, pH-1, TRADE L, Woodie Gochild, JAY B, and Park Hyeon-jin.

FORCEPARKBOIS recently made their major-label debut for Warner Music Malaysia with the single ‘SHEESSH FLOW’ back in October, which was also their fifth single of the year. ‘BLESSTHEFORCE’ and ‘Lotus’ were released in February, followed by the single and music video for ‘ULTRA’ in June and ‘WOOSH!’ in late July.

‘Lotus’ is nominated for Best Asian Song at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 alongside tracks by Yeule, Grrrl Gang, Warren Hue and Pyra. This marks the first year that award categories celebrating the best of Southeast Asia have been included in the Awards. Winners of the Asian categories will be announced early next year, with the award show set to be held in London in March.