Forests announce Asia tour with Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines dates

Forests have announced a Southeast Asia tour taking place on weekends from now till the end of the year.

Forests will kick off their eight-date trek at the Singapore Food Festival on September 10, before going on to play two shows in Indonesia. October will see them performing at a to-be-announced gig in Singapore before heading to the Philippines on October 10. November sees the band performing in Singapore and Malaysia before closing out December with their previously announced slot at Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival, which also features Boy Pablo, Ramvngirl, Danilla Riyadi and many more.

Check out Forests’ Southeast Asia weekender tour date announcement below.

The band recently dropped a new song called ‘Jazz Ruined My Life’ on March 25, and followed the track ‘Saint Loser’. Both songs appeared on the trio’s third album ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’, which dropped on April 1.

The album received a four-star rating from NME‘s Adrian Yap, who praised the record’s confidence. “It almost feels like the band are now ready for their proper unveiling, to be seen in brighter light and with a clearer lens. This is Forests at their summit, ready to conquer the world,” he wrote, noting tracks like ‘Godspeedbaby!’ and ‘Fool of Hell’ among the standouts.

‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’ was also named one of NME’s 10 best Southeast Asian albums and EPs of 2022 so far alongside fellow Singaporean act Linying’s debut album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’.

Forests’ Southeast Asia weekender tour dates are:

September 10 – Singapore Food Festival, Singapore

September 24 – Chickensplit Farm, Jakarta, Indonesia

September 25 – Djogja Studio, Tangerang, Indonesia

October 15 – TBA, Singapore

October 29 – 123Block Mandala Park, Manila, the Philippines

November 11 – TBA, Singapore

November 12 – Angguk Studio, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

December 9 – Sunbear Festival, Sarawak, Malaysia