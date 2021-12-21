Forests, BGourd, Amateur Takes Control and more Singapore acts announced for New Year’s Eve party

Forests, BGourd, Amateur Takes Control and more Singapore acts will play the New Year’s Eve party THIS IS HAPPENING.

Set to take place on December 31, THIS IS HAPPENING will see two distinct performance lineups. Event organisers North East Social Club took to social media on Monday (December 20) to share the two lineups and release additional tickets.

The first set, which will run from 6:30pm till 9:30pm, will feature performances from Krysta Joy, BGourd, Cues, Blush and Saints Amongst Sinners. The second set, which runs from 10pm till 1am, will see Xingfoo&Roy, Carpet Golf, Blush, Amateur Takes Control and Forests perform. Blush, who released their debut self-titled EP in November, are notably playing two sets for the party.

THIS IS HAPPENING is a seated event at The Projector, the independent cinema located at Golden Mile Tower. Attendees must be fully vaccinated. Tickets are limited, and currently have all been snapped up, though organisers tell NME that more tickets may be made available the week of the event.

In November, rapper BGourd released ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 4’, the final entry of his ‘Veggie Wraps’ EP series which debuted in January 2020. Meanwhile, Carpet Golf, a new band featuring members of Subsonic Eye and Charm, released their debut EP ‘Not As Good A Fisherman As Brock Lesnar Is A Man’ in September.

The lineup for THIS IS HAPPENING is:

Set A (6:30PM):

Krysta Joy

BGourd

Cues

Blush

Saints Amongst Sinners

Set B (10PM):

Xingfoo&Roy

Carpet Golf

Blush

Amateur Takes Control

Forests