Forests launch GoFundMe after gear stolen on US tour

Singaporean emo band Forests have announced a new GoFundMe campaign after they had their equipment stolen in Hayward, California while on tour in the United States.

The band took to social media earlier today (May 2) to break the news, writing: “Our important stuff got stolen from the van last night, and we’re not even halfway done with the tour.”

They added: “darell’s bass got stolen, henry’s bass got stolen, edgar’s guitar too and also [Ben Quad’s] cash box, i wish we didn’t have to do this but we have set up a go fund me page (in our link bio) if you would like to help us out it would really mean a lot to us”.

Forests have also confirmed that despite the missing gear, the remaining shows on their US tour slate will proceed as planned.

On the band’s official GoFundMe page, they shared that money raised from the fundraiser campaign will be used to “to try and get some replacement instruments for the rest of tour” and to “recover financially”. They listed a target amount of USD$6,000. At the time of publishing, the band have received USD$8,035. You can make donations here.

Forests’ remain US tour dates are:

May 2 — Humble Heart – San Diego, California

May 3 — The Griffin – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 4 — Quarters DLC – Salt Lake City, Utah

May 5 — Seventh Circle – Denver, Colorado

May 6 — The Vanguard – Tulsa, Oklahoma

May 9 — Outland Ballroom – Springfield, Missouri

May 10 — Farewell – Kansas City, Missouri

May 11 — Platypus – St. Louis, Missouri

May 12 — TBC – Chicago, Illinois

May 13 — Big Room Bar – Columbus, Ohio

May 14 — Pinos Lounge – Highland Park, New Jersey

May 15 — Ukie Club – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 16 — Bar Freda – Queens, New York

A similar incident happened in February last year with Japanese punk outfit CHAI after their tour trailer was stolen in Austin, Texas, while touring with Mitski. The stolen trailer housed the band’s personal items, wardrobe, office equipment, GoPro and all of their merchandise.

In 2022, Forests released their third album, ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation,’ which garnered a four-star review from NME Asia. Adrian Yap wrote: “There is a more muscular tone to ‘Get In Losers’, each beat and chord striking harder than on previous records. It almost feels like the band are now ready for their proper unveiling, to be seen in brighter light and with a clearer lens. This is Forests at their summit, ready to conquer the world.”