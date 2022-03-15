Forests share boisterous new single ‘Saint Loser’, announce new album

Singaporean emo band Forests have shared their energetic new single, ‘Saint Loser’, and announced their third album ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’.

Released on Monday (March 14), the track is packed with the band’s signature brand of frantic math rock-inspired guitar licks and angsty lyrics about a rocky romantic relationship. “We belong together / like the sun and stormy weather / We belong together / like Tom and Summer from that movie,” declares frontman Darell Laser.

The accompanying music video for ‘Saint Loser’ was directed by DanVisuals – aka Daniel Chan of Xingfoo&Roy. It sees the band performing in an industrial laboratory filed with screens and lit by green and red neon lights.

Watch the music video for ‘Saint Loser’ below.

‘Saint Loser’ serves as the first taste of the band’s upcoming third album, ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’, which is set for release on April 1 via their Bandcamp page. The album will arrive on digital streaming platforms at a later date. There is no tracklist available as yet.

‘Saint Loser’ and ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’ also mark the official recorded introduction of the band’s newest member, Daniel Lim, on guitar and backing vocals. The band parted ways with founding guitarist Adam in 2020.

Forests first formed in 2014, and have put out two full-length albums: 2017’s ‘Sun Eat Moon Grave Party’ and 2019’s ‘Spending Eternity In A Japanese Convenience Store’.

Forests’ last release was a reworked version of their 2017 single ‘Dakota’ featuring Sobs frontwoman Celine Autumn, who also performs solo as Cayenne.