Forests announce tour of United States this April

Singaporean emo trio Forests are headed to the United States this April to May for their Get In Losers, We’re Going To Walmart tour.

The band announced a whopping 17 stops for their upcoming tour, hitting cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, and more. The announcement was made via the band’s social media yesterday (February 27). Ticket details have yet to be released.

Forests will be joined by Oklahoma-based emo bands Ben Quad and The Others Like Us. This follows their 2022 Southeast Asia weekender tour, where the band played stops in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines over several weekends.

In 2022, the band released their third album, ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation,’ which garnered a four-star review from NME Asia. Adrian Yap wrote, “There is a more muscular tone to ‘Get In Losers’, each beat and chord striking harder than on previous records. It almost feels like the band are now ready for their proper unveiling, to be seen in brighter light and with a clearer lens. This is Forests at their summit, ready to conquer the world.”

Forests’ Get In Losers, We’re Going To Walmart US tour dates are:

April 4 — Christ Episcopal Church University District – Seattle, Washington

April 29 — Dantes – Portland, Oregon

April 30 — Tamarack – Berkeley, California

May 1 — El Cid – Los Angeles, California

May 2 — Humble Heart – San Diego, California

May 3 — The Griffin – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 4 — Quarters DLC – Salt Lake City, Utah

May 5 — Seventh Circle – Denver, Colorado

May 6 — The Vanguard – Tulsa, Oklahoma

May 9 — Outland Ballroom – Springfield, Missouri

May 10 — Farewell – Kansas City, Missouri

May 11 — Platypus – St. Louis, Missouri

May 12 — TBC – Chicago, Illinois

May 13 — Big Room Bar – Columbus, Ohio

May 14 — Pinos Lounge – Highland Park, New Jersey

May 15 — Ukie Club – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 16 — Bar Freda – Queens, New York