Forests announce tour of United States this April

Singaporean emo trio Forests are headed to the United States this April to May for their Get In Losers, We’re Going To Walmart tour.
The band announced a whopping 17 stops for their upcoming tour, hitting cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, and more. The announcement was made via the band’s social media yesterday (February 27). Ticket details have yet to be released.
an announcement 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/yvFLKiR5Qk
— forests ⚔️✨ (@wearenotforests) February 27, 2023
Forests will be joined by Oklahoma-based emo bands Ben Quad and The Others Like Us. This follows their 2022 Southeast Asia weekender tour, where the band played stops in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines over several weekends.
In 2022, the band released their third album, ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation,’ which garnered a four-star review from NME Asia. Adrian Yap wrote, “There is a more muscular tone to ‘Get In Losers’, each beat and chord striking harder than on previous records. It almost feels like the band are now ready for their proper unveiling, to be seen in brighter light and with a clearer lens. This is Forests at their summit, ready to conquer the world.”
Forests’ Get In Losers, We’re Going To Walmart US tour dates are:
April 4 — Christ Episcopal Church University District – Seattle, Washington
April 29 — Dantes – Portland, Oregon
April 30 — Tamarack – Berkeley, California
May 1 — El Cid – Los Angeles, California
May 2 — Humble Heart – San Diego, California
May 3 — The Griffin – Las Vegas, Nevada
May 4 — Quarters DLC – Salt Lake City, Utah
May 5 — Seventh Circle – Denver, Colorado
May 6 — The Vanguard – Tulsa, Oklahoma
May 9 — Outland Ballroom – Springfield, Missouri
May 10 — Farewell – Kansas City, Missouri
May 11 — Platypus – St. Louis, Missouri
May 12 — TBC – Chicago, Illinois
May 13 — Big Room Bar – Columbus, Ohio
May 14 — Pinos Lounge – Highland Park, New Jersey
May 15 — Ukie Club – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
May 16 — Bar Freda – Queens, New York